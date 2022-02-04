A 26-year-old Key West man affiliated with the Pagan’s motorcycle gang was arrested on firearms and cocaine violations, the second person with ties to the group to be arrested by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in a week.
Austin Christopher Reynolds was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a weapon (a large knife) by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine, fleeing and eluding, evidence tampering, reckless driving and knowingly driving with a suspended license, according to Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
“The Sheriff’s Office remains vigilant in holding all criminals in our community accountable as this case shows,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “I want to thank the deputies involved for their great work in this arrest.”
Traffic Enforcement Deputy Aaron Roddy was patrolling the area of Stock Island on Thursday, Feb. 3, at approximately 5:14 p.m. when he saw a motorcyclist leaving Key West on U.S. 1. Deputy Roddy recognized the driver as Reynolds from previous encounters and was aware Reynolds had a suspended driver’s license. Deputy Roddy attempted to pull over the motorcycle, but Reynolds fled on the bike path. Deputy Roddy was unable to safely keep up with Reynolds due to heavy pedestrian and vehicular traffic in the area.
Deputy Edward Swogger then joined Deputy Roddy in a search of the area and they found Reynolds near 5th Avenue and Balido Street. The deputies detained Reynolds and found approximately two grams of cocaine and a large knife in his possession. Believing that Reynolds may have discarded more contraband along his path of escape, the deputies found a .45-caliber pistol in the grass close to where he was detained. A witness stated they saw Reynolds discard the firearm as he was fleeing.
Reynolds has a prior felony drug conviction from 2016 out of Georgia.
Reynolds was taken to jail.
Deputies previously arrested Pagan’s member Justin August Meyer, 31, of Key West on Jan. 27, following a search warrant of his Staples Avenue home. Meyer was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. About 12 grams of cocaine, an AR-15 pistol, a 9mm pistol, 140 rounds of ammunition, $3,310 in suspected drug sales and a digital scale were found in the residence.
In 2019, the Sheriff’s Office arrested another Pagan’s member, Adam Matthew Miller, 42, of Big Pine Key, for making threats on Facebook. Miller posted a picture of himself holding a knife that was captioned: “Support Pagan’s MC or else! Support or life support! Sons of the Fire God coming to a neighborhood near you!”