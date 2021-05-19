For a third time in month, authorities are conducting an investigation into possible criminal activity at Sugarloaf School.
Monroe County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 13-year-old eighth-grader on Tuesday after reportedly shoving and resisting a deputy, Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.
The student was charged with resisting arrest with violence, disrupting a public school and making threats, according to Linhardt. The incident began when the student created a disturbance in the gym and would not follow teacher instructions, Linhardt said.
School Resource Officer Sgt. Eric Mixon responded to the gym where he found the student screaming. He began pushing and resisting Sgt. Mixon en route to the office. He screamed threats that resulted in the fear of future violence, Linhardt said.
Both Sgt. Mixon and the student ended up on the ground after the student shoved Sgt. Mixon as Sgt. Mixon tried to curb the student from fighting further. The student stopped resisting when Sgt. Mixon began having a medical issue and was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center where he was treated and released, Linhardt said.
The student was arrested, taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice and released to the custody of his parents, according to Linhardt.
This is the third criminal issue deputies have responded to at the rural school in a month.