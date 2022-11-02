vessel bill wisteria island

Live-aboard boaters surround Wisteria Island, whose ownership remains in question.

The federal government has lost the latest round in the battle over who owns Wisteria Island in Key West Harbor.

A federal appeals court issued a ruling this week that has overturned a trial court judge’s ruling of summary judgement that the federal government owns the 22-acre island, not the privately operated F.E.B. Corp., and ordered that the ownership dispute of Wisteria Island be taken to trial.

