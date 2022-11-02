The federal government has lost the latest round in the battle over who owns Wisteria Island in Key West Harbor.
A federal appeals court issued a ruling this week that has overturned a trial court judge’s ruling of summary judgement that the federal government owns the 22-acre island, not the privately operated F.E.B. Corp., and ordered that the ownership dispute of Wisteria Island be taken to trial.
The ruling comes a week before federal Bureau of Land Management representatives were supposed to visit the island to conduct assessments that would have led the agency to start creating rules for public access to the roughly 23-acre spoil island. The visit has been postponed since the ruling.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit has ruled that a trial court should decide whether the U.S. Navy deposited fill on the island for its own use or just dumped the fill there without any intent of using the island for any real purpose.
"So how do we draw the line between storage that is 'use' and simple dumping?" the appeals court stated. "Speaking in normal parlance, when we put soil (or anything else) in a particular place, sometimes we are storing it and other times we are disposing of it. The difference between storage and discarding is, in our view, an intent of future use. For instance, when we put unwanted trash in the trashcan, we are disposing of it because we don’t want it anymore and don’t intend to use it; we aren’t “storing” it there. On the other hand, when we leave the car in the garage, we are storing it (not disposing of it) because we are going to use it in the future.
"If Wisteria Island was 'filled in' or 'built up' for the United States’ 'use,' then it belongs to the United States. But on this record, we are unsure of the United States’ intent in creating Wisteria Island. The reason the United States created Wisteria Island remains the subject of a genuine question of fact that must be answered by a trier of fact. So we affirm in part and vacate in part, remanding for further proceedings consistent with this opinion."
The federal government took the island from F.E.B., run by the Bernstein family, in 2011, ruling the first private owner of the island never cleared the title of the island from the federal government, which set off a series of legal battles between F.E.B. and the federal government.
A federal judge court last ruled in 2020 that the Bureau of Land Management owns Wisteria Island, not the Bernstein family, but F.E.B. appealed that ruling. The ruling came as a summary judgement ordered by the judge.
Summary judgement is a court order ruling that no factual issues remain to be tried and therefore a cause of action or all causes of action in a complaint can be decided upon certain facts without trial. A summary judgment is based upon a motion by one of the parties that contends that all necessary factual issues are settled or so one-sided they need not be tried.
The Monroe County Commission agreed in November 2021 to move forward on plans to possibly take ownership of Wisteria Island, after finally hearing in person from representatives of the Bureau of Land Management.
Bureau of Land Management District Manager Robert Swithers addressed the County Commission on Wednesday, Nov. 17, in Key West and spoke about building a relationship with the county in order to successfully transfer ownership of the island and possible turn it into a beach park.
Swithers talked about “helping you (the county) down the road,” and having “open dialogue,” Swithers told the county commissioners.
“It is imperative that I build trust with you,” Swithers said. “It’s imperative that I’m transparent.”
The relationship had been strained since the Bureau of Land Management took control of the island in 2011. Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay has been frustrated by the federal agency for lack of law enforcement and hours of public access, which has led to people camping and living on the island. There have also been fights and people assaulted on the island, Ramsay has said.
At last November's Commission meeting, Swithers promised to put signs on the island, but he didn’t say what those signs would say. He also promised to have people on the island to patrol it. Swithers and others were supposed to be in Key West next week to assess the island, but Swithers sent an email to County Attorney Bob Shillinger on Tuesday stating he "just finished a call with Solicitors office, and I am going to postpone the visit and sign posting until they brief me on the ruling."
