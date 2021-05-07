• Sailing fundraiser
Samuel’s House, a residential resource and support service for homeless women and families, is hosting a fundraising brunch sail on the Argo Navis from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 8. Tickets include a two-hour sail and brunch. For reservations, visit http://bit.ly/LinensLooseEnds or call 305-509-1771. For information, call 305-296-0240 or visit https://samuelshouse.org/
• Chorus concert
The Keys Choral is offering “Spring Sing,” a free virtual concert, at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 9. Advance registration is required at http://www.keyschoralarts.org.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo to benefit The Studios of Key West at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 10.
• Art project display
The Florida Key Council of Arts will sponsor a traveling 24-foot mural during a series of exhibitions throughout the Keys with nearly 225 6-inch square panels created by local artists. “The Connections Project: A Mosaic of the Keys” will be on exhibit through Monday, May 10. For location information, visit http://www.keysarts.com or call 305-295-4369.
• Royalty wanted
Participants are sought for the royal campaign of king and queen of Fantasy Fest 2021. A preliminary informational meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at Barbary Beach House, 2001 South Roosevelt Blvd., and candidates meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at Opal Key Resort, 245 Front St. For information, contact Chris Elwell at 305-481-1790 or email christopher@keysfurniture.com.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet via Zoom at noon on Tuesday, May 11. Leave email at 305-295-7501 for a link to the meeting. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome.
• Scholarship available
An initiative to support students of diverse backgrounds and promote equality is offering a first-time scholarship to a Key West High School graduating senior. Applications are being accepted until Monday, May 17, from graduating seniors planning to pursue a career as a Monroe County teacher. For application requirements and information, visit http://www.cffk.org/diversity.
• Painting boot camp
The Studios of Key West is offering a series of classes with local artist Rick Worth. Sessions are held on either Monday or Tuesday, May through June, outside at the Carriage Trade Artist Residencies, 529 Eaton St. For information, visit https://tskw.org/may-painting-boot-camp-with-rick-worth, call 305-296-0458 or visit the box office at 533 Eaton St., Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Summer camp
Island Farm Summer Camp on Stock Island offers outdoor activities for children 7 to 13 years old. The three-week sessions run Monday through Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., in three-week sessions. For registration and information, call 580-916-8033 or visit https://www.instagram.com/islandfarmkw/
• Writers Guild
The Key West Writers Guild meets via Zoom at 10 a.m. each Saturday. Guests and prospective members are welcome. For information, email knicholswrites@gmail.com, visit https://sites.google.com/view/keywestwritersguild/ or locate group on Facebook.