The Key West Artisan Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, in the parking lot at Sonny McCoy Indigenous Park, 1801 White St., across from Edward B. Knight Pier at Higgs Beach. The open air bazaar features local artists, authors, chef-made cuisine, craftspeople, performers and fresh produce. The market offers free entry and ample free parking. Guests are encouraged to ride bikes and BYOB (bring your own bags). To become a participant, email Sean@dailyplan-it.net.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, to benefit Montessori Charter School.
• Garden Club talk
Corey Malcom will be the featured speaker at the Key West Garden Club’s meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, at Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. Malcom, the Monroe County Historian, will talk about the history of the Key West African Cemetery, next to the West Martello garden. The meeting is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served following the meeting.
• Library speaker
The Friends of the Key West Library’s speaker series will present Keys veterinarian Dr. Doug Mader at 6 p.m. Monday Jan. 30, in the Palm Garden at the Library, 700 Fleming St. Lectures are free and open to all, but registration is required at https://www.friendsofthekeywestlibrary.org/2023-speaker-series/2023/mader. Come to the Fleming Street gate to join the standby line without a guaranteed seat.
{p dir=”ltr”}• Big Pine Book Sale
{p dir=”ltr”}Friends of the Big Pine Key Library, 213 Key Deer Blvd., will host a book sale at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.
• Marathon library talk
Roberta Isleib, who writes as Lucy Burdette, will speak at the Marathon Library, 3490 Overseas Highway, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. She is the author of a Key West food critic mystery series. The free Speaker Series continues at 2 p.m. on Thursdays through March. Visit http://www.keyslibraries.org and click the ‘events’ to see upcoming speakers. For information, call 305-743-5156.
• Montessori gala
May Sands Montessori School will hold a fundraising Roaring ‘20’s Gala from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Key West Woman’s Club, 319 Duval St. Tickets can be purchased in advance at http://www.maysandsmontessori.com/gala. General admission tickets are $80; VIP tickets are $125. All guests will enjoy an exquisite buffet of hors d’oeuvres, libations, a silent auction, live auction and musical entertainment by DJ Jimmy Jamz and Bria Ansara. 1920s attire is encouraged, but not required.
The Friends of the Key West Library will hold its monthly book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb.4, in the Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St. Cash or credit cards are accepted. In case of heavy wind or rain, the sale will be postponed. For information, see the library’s Facebook page.