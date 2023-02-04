• Big Pine art show

Artists in Paradise, 221 Key Deer Blvd., Big Pine Key, will hold a “Waves, Wild & Wings” judged art show on display from Friday, Feb. 10 to Sunday, Feb. 26. Artists may drop off work on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4 and 5, from 2 to 6 p.m. For information, visit http://www.artistsinparadise.com.