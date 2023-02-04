Artists in Paradise, 221 Key Deer Blvd., Big Pine Key, will hold a “Waves, Wild & Wings” judged art show on display from Friday, Feb. 10 to Sunday, Feb. 26. Artists may drop off work on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4 and 5, from 2 to 6 p.m. For information, visit http://www.artistsinparadise.com.
• Free museums
There will be local free admission at all four Key West Art & Historical Society museums on Sunday, Feb. 5. A Monroe County ID is required at the Custom House, Lighthouse, Fort East Martello and Tennessee William Museum.
• On-street parking
The City of Key West reminds residents that they cannot block off parts of the public right-of-way for private parking. City officials have received complaints that some residents are posting signs or using cones and barricades to reserve parking spaces along the city streets. The right-of-way is public property, and cannot be marked with private “No Parking,” “No Trespassing” or other signs, nor can this area be blocked with cones or other obstructions. Cones or other illegal blockades will be removed.
• Free garden admission
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden offers free admission to locals with Monroe County ID from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb.5. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit https://keywest.garden. The garden is located at 5210 College Road.
• Cupid yard signs
Support Wesley House with the purchase of Cupid yard signs; one for $35 or a pack of five for $150. Visit http://www.WesleyHouse.org/ValentinesGala to purchase, and pick up signs at Wesley House Family Services, 1304 Truman Ave.
• Crooks Annual Second Line
On Sunday, Feb. 5, the Crooks Annual Second Line will march up Duval Street. Benefiting the Bahama Village Music Program, this free event celebrates the lives of those on the island who were loved and lost. The event will begin at noon at Hog’s Breath Saloon, 400 Front St. The parade will dance and march at 2 p.m. from the Hog’s Breath up Duval to the Green Parrot at Whitehead and Southard. To join, volunteer, donate, or obtain information, visit http://www.crookssecondlinekw.com or the Facebook page, The Crooks Annual Second Line, or email crookssecondlinekw@gmail.com or call 305-504-7664.
• Historic Tours of America
HTA offers all locals with a valid Monroe County ID a free ride on the Conch Tour train and the Old Town Trolley as well as admission to the Aquarium, the Shipwreck Museum and the Little White House on Sunday, Feb. 5. For information, visit https://www.trolleytours.com/key-west/coupons-promotions.
• Elizabeth Bishop celebration
A party to honor poet Elizabeth Bishop (1911-1979) will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Gardens Hotel, 526 Angela St., with poetry and prose readings for the U.S. Poet Laureate. The Garden gate opens at 4:45 p.m.; social distancing; masks, sweaters, and umbrellas are recommended and seating is limited. There is no charge, donations are welcomed. For information, call 518-423-8663 or email malcolmrw2013@hotmail.com.