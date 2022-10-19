The Bahama Village Music Program will hold its Bahama Village Family Quilt Day on Sunday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Nelson English Park, 300 Catherine St., Key West. This is a free event for the whole Bahama Village community. For information, call Kawana Staffney at 786-370-0266 or email kawanaj94@gmail.com.
• Adult crafting
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., offers adult crafting sessions on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon. On Oct. 19, no-sew ghosts and gnomes; Oct. 19, pumpkin cans; and Oct. 26, cork wall art. For information, call 305-292-3595 or email info@keyslibraries.org.
• Walk on White
The monthly Walk on White will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. The event stretches from the historic Armory at 600 White St. to United Street, a half-mile of art galleries, studios, businesses and restaurants. For information, visit http://www.walkonwhite.com.
• ABC Kickoff Party
Zonta Club of Key West will host an ABC (Awareness for Breast Cancer) Kickoff Party from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Kirby’s Closet, 218 Whitehead St. The main event, the annual ABC 5K Walk/Run and 10K, will take place Saturday, Nov. 5, at Higgs Beach. All proceeds go towards health screenings, including mammograms, for uninsured/underinsured Lower Keys women. For information about this event and the 5K/10K, visit http://www. fb.com/zontakw.
The MARC Pumpkin Patch will be opened from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Monday, Oct. 31, at 1401 Seminary St. For information or to volunteer, call 305-296-9556 or email plantstore@marchouse.org.
• Bayview Park workshop
The City of Key West welcomes ideas from the community regarding renovations to Bayview Park at a public workshop from 3 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at City Hall, 1300 White St. This workshop will help the city with feedback from the community on the best ways to give the park a facelift.
• Apprentice program
The College of the Florida Keys will offer a program on its Apprenticeships in Construction Technologies at a virtual information session at 5:30p.m. Wednesday, Oct.19 at 5:30 p.m. CFK is offering Plumbing and HVAC programs in Key West and the Upper Keys this upcoming spring semester, which begins Friday, Jan. 6. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, Nov. 1. Visit http://www. CFK.edu/apprenticeships for information and registration. To schedule a personal information session, contact Marissa Owens, recruiter@cfk.edu or call 305-809-3207.