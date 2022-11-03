The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden offers free admission to locals with Monroe County ID from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit https://keywest.garden. The garden is located at 5210 College Road.
• Artisan Market
The Key West Artisan Market will be held from 10 am. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 in the parking lot at Sonny Mccoy Indigenous Park, 1801 White St., across from Edward B. Knight Pier at Higgs Beach. The open air bazaar features local artists, authors, chef-made cuisine, craftspeople, performers and fresh produce. The market offers free entry and ample free parking. Guests are encouraged to ride bikes and BYOB (bring your own bags). To become a participant, email Sean@dailyplan-it.net.
• Lighthouse event
Monroe County residents are invited to join the staff of the Key West Lighthouse, 938 Whitehead St. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, to learn about the history of the lighthouse tower and the lighthouse keepers. “Family Museum Day,” is designed to coincide with the Society’s Community Day, a day offering free museum admission to Monroe County residents the first Sunday of each month.
• Commissioning events
The Navy League, Key West Commissioning Committee and the Key West Art and Historical Society will host a discussion of commissioning events of the USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) and the impact of the U.S. Navy on the island from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the Custom House, 281 Front St. The event is free and open to the public.
• Historic Tours of America
HTA offers all locals with a valid Monroe County ID a free ride on the Conch Tour train and the Old Town Trolley as well as admission to the Aquarium, the Shipwreck Museum and the Little White House on Sunday, Nov. 6. For information, visit http://trustshitorictours.com
• Veterans Day ceremony
A Veterans Day ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov 11, at the Veterans Memorial Garden at Bayview Park. Principal speaker will be Maj. Brandon Schwartz, Commander US Army Dive School. All veterans, active military and the general public are invited to attend. Ceremonial wreaths will be presented to honor and recognize veterans. For information, contact Jerry Hughes at 305-240-1136 or jhughesgroupins@aol.com
• Bridge run
Runners and walkers can compete in a scenic bridge race above the Upper Florida Keys and the eastern edges of the Florida Everglades in the First State Bank Key Largo Bridge Run at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. The course for the timed 5k run/walk will start at the access road at Gilbert’s Resort, Mile Marker 107.9. For event information and registration, visit http://www.keylargobridgerun.com.
• Free museums
There will be local free admission at all four Key West Art & Historical Society museums on Sunday, Nov. 6. A Monroe County ID is required at the Custom House, Lighthouse, Fort East Martello and Tennessee William Museum.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, to benefit Sister Season.