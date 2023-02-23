• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• ‘It’s For The Birds’ fundraiser set
The Key West Wildlife Center will host “It’s For The Birds” benefit at Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd., from 3 to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26. The benefit will feature food and drinks, live music, a silent auction, a “wine wall”, raffles, a Super Silent Auction and informational displays about the center’s work with native wildlife. Donate $50 and have a chance to win a two-night stay at Little Palm Island Resort and Spa. The winning ticket will be drawn at the event; winner need not be present to win. Advance entry and raffle tickets are available at http://www.keywestwildlifecenter.com and will be available at the event.
• Art festival
The Old Island Days Art Festival will be held on Whitehead Street on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25-26. For information, email kwartshow@gmail.com.
• Speaker Series
The Friends of the Key West Library’s speaker series will host New York Times best-selling author Deborah Crombie at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, in the Palm Garden at the library at 700 Fleming Street. Registration is required; to receive a ticket, visit https://www.friendsofthekeywestlibrary.org/2023-speaker-series/2023/crombie
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, to benefit Reef Relief.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters meets at noon on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings are one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Women’s Film Festival
Five films are on the docket for the annual Key West NOW Women’s Film Festival, which opens Wednesday, March 1, at the Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St. The first film is the docu-drama “Woman King,” starring the Viola Davis. She leads an army of women in Dahomey fighting the Portuguese slave trade in 1823. This film links February’s Black History Month and March’s Women’s History Month. All films will be shown at 6 p.m. Tickets are available online at https://www.tropiccinema.com or at the door.
• FKAA offer senior, DAV discounts
Enrollment for Florida Keys Aqueduct Authorities discount program for qualifying senior citizens or disabled American veterans residential customers is open. Customers who have previously participated in the program must re-apply before Friday, March 31, to avoid interruption of a discount. Applications will be accepted through the website, mailed in or at three area offices: Lower Keys: 1100 Kennedy Drive, Key West, FL 33040; 3200 Overseas Highway, Marathon, FL 33050; or 91620 Overseas Highway, Tavernier, FL 33070.
• Book Sale
The Friends of the Key West Library will hold its monthly book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, in the Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St. Cash or credit cards are accepted.