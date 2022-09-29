• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Movie night
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “Hocus Pocus 2” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• Free museums
There will be local free admission at all four Key West Art & Historical Society museums on Sunday, Oct. 2. A Monroe County ID is required at the Custom House, Lighthouse, Fort East Martello and Tennessee William Museum.
• Free garden tours
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden offers free admission to locals with Monroe County ID from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit https://keywest.garden. The garden is located at 5210 College Road.
• Historic Tours of America
HTA offers all locals with a valid Monroe County ID a free ride on the Conch Tour train and the Old Town Trolley as well as admission to the Aquarium, the Shipwreck Museum and the Little White House on Sunday, Oct. 2. For information, visit http://trustshistorictours.com.
• Plant sale
The Key West Garden Club offers ornamental and native shrubs and trees for sale each Monday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the propagation area of Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. For information, call 305 294-3210 or visit http://wwwkeywestgardenclub.com.
• Womankind BraZaar
Womankind supporters will model one-of-a-kind decorated bras at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Key West Theater, 512 Eaton St. The event helps raise awareness for breast health and supports the nonprofit medical center’s mission to provide breast cancer screenings and exams to local women. Tickets are $40 for general admission and $60 for preferred seating and can be purchased at http://www.thekeywesttheater.com. For information about the event and artist or sponsorship opportunities, contact Womankind at 305-294-4004 or visit http://www.womankindkeywest.com.
• Art Festival
The Old Island Days Art Festival will be held on Whitehead Street Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26-25. Applications are now being accepted at http://www.keywestartcenter.com. Application deadline is Saturday, Oct. 15. For information, email kwartshow@gmail.com.
