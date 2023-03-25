• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Tropical Gala
A fund-raising gala to benefit Habitat for Humanity of Key West and the Lower Florida Keys will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 31, at the Truman Little White House, 111 Front St. The event will feature music, drinks, dancing, games and auctions. For reservations, call 305-294-9006, Ext. 5, or visit http://www.habitatlowerkeys.org.
• Wesley House benefit
The Wesley House Family Services Black Tie Benefit will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 1, in the Grand Ballroom of the Key West Marriott Beachside Hotel, 3841 N. Roosevelt Blvd. Tickets include a welcome champagne cocktail and wine during dinner service. For tickets, visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/vS5/.
• Dive into Art
The History of Diving Museum is hosting “Dive Into Art & Music” from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 31, under the stars at Safe Harbor Angler House in Islamorada. The Jerry Garcia Foundation donated limited-edition museum quality giclees of his art to the museum. For ticket purchase, visit https://divingmuseum.org/events-calendar.
• MARC fundraiser
Local restaurants are coming together to participate in Dining out for MARC. From Sunday, March 26 to Saturday, April 1, participating restaurants will donate a portion of their sales to MARC, which provides services and support to individuals with developmental disabilities in the community. For a listing of participating restaurants, visit https://marchouse.org/dining-out-for-marc
• Southernmost Air Show
A free air show will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 15-16, with performances by the Blue Angels and other military and civilian aircraft at Boca Chica Naval Air Station. For VIP and preferred seating, visit http://www.airshowkeywest.com or call 305-293-2503.
• Aqua Idol fundraiser
The Waterfront Playhouse Aqua Idol benefit is being held on Mondays at Aqua Nightclub, 711 Duval St. A group of vocalists will sing to benefit the Playhouse. The event will be held each Monday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. through April 10.
• Migration Mania
Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will host Migration Mania from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1. The day features two age-level egg hunts with 6,000 eggs, environmental education booths, children’s interactive playground, games, crafts and face painting. The event is free for members and children younger than 3. Admission is $5 for non-members and children 3 and older. There is a maximum charge of $10 per family. Memberships available on-site. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
