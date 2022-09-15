• Radio play
The Waterfront Playhouse will present a radio play version of “Arsenic and Old Lace” at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, on at 104.1 FM or streamed on us1radio.com. The play will also be presented on stage in May.
• Radio play
The Waterfront Playhouse will present a radio play version of “Arsenic and Old Lace” at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, on at 104.1 FM or streamed on us1radio.com. The play will also be presented on stage in May.
• Beach cleanup
Reef Relief is hosting a marine debris cleanup in honor of International Coastal Cleanup Day from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Boca Chica Beach. Volunteers needed to collect marine debris along the beach to contribute to the Ocean Conservancy’s citizen scientific database. Reef Relief will provide trash grabbers, bags and gloves. For updates, visit the Reef Relief Facebook event page.
• Key West Clean Up Day
The Mayor’s Beautification Day Committee will host a National Cleanup Day from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, at various locations around the island. For information and locations, visit https://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov/379/City-Commissioners
• Museum Day
The Key West Museum of Art & History at the Custom House, 281 Front St., and the Tennessee Williams Museum, 513 Truman Ave., will open their doors free of charge to all Museum Day ticketholders on Saturday, Sept. 17, as part of Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day. Museum Day tickets will be available for download at http://www.smithsonianmag.com/museumday/. Visitors who present a Museum Day ticket will gain free entrance for two at either museum. For information, contact Cori Convertito at 305-295-6616, Ext. 112, or cconvertito@kwahs.org.
• Library Scouts
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is hosting Library Scouts, where kids can earn badges, have fun and learn about science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM). The program is open to children 6 and older, and will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. For information, call 305-292-3595 or email info@keyslibraries.org.
• Tour homes sought
Old Island Restoration Foundation is preparing for the 2022-2023 annual Key West Home Tours and is looking for homes to feature. The tours run for one weekend a month between December and March. The objective is to promote OIRF’s mission of “celebrating and sustaining Key West’s unique architecture, culture and history.” For information on featuring a home, email admin@oirf.org or call 305-294-9501.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570/
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, to benefit The Studios of Key West.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.