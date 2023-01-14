The Friends of the Key West Library will host author S. A. Cosby at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, in the Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St. The event is free, but due to limited seating, advanced registration at http://www.friendsofthekeywestlibrary.org is required. For information, call 305-292-3595.
• Monday movies
Congregation B’nai Zion, 750 United St., will be showing “Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen,” with doors opening at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16. The film is the story behind the making and world-wide success of “Fiddler on the Roof.” Movies are free and open to the public.
• Free compost
Monroe County and Monroe County’s yard waste contractor will offer free compost (nutrient-rich black dirt) to the residents of unincorporated Monroe County and the cities of Marathon, Key Colony Beach, Islamorada and Layton at the County’s three transfer stations from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 17. Residents can fill one 32-gallon trash can or six 5-gallon buckets with compost. Proof of residency is required. Residents are limited to one pickup per household, and must bring a shovel and containers. The transfer stations are at Cudjoe Key, Mile Marker 21.5, Blimp Road; Long Key, Mile Marker 68; and Key Largo, 1100 County Roa 905.
• Historic lecture sail
The Key West Art & Historical Society will offer a lecture on “Conch Cuisine & Culture,” by Key West Food Tours owner Analise Andrews aboard the sailing vessel Argo Narvis from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19. For reservations, visit http://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-events. The cost is $75 for KWAHS members, $90 for non-members.
• Movie night
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• Tire collection
Officials with the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District will collect and dispose of used tires free of charge for Florida Keys residents from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20-21. Residents who have used tires can drop a maximum of four tires off for disposal at any of three FKMCD facilities: 18 Aquamarine Drive, Big Coppitt; 503 107th St., gulfside, Marathon and 100701 Overseas Highway, Key Largo.
• Preservation awards
The Historic Florida Keys Foundation is accepting applications for its annual Preservation Awards through noon, Friday, Jan. 20. Awards are given in March for the categories of preservation, rehabilitation, and restoration of historic properties and for new construction that maintains the integrity of a historic neighborhood. For information and an application, visit http://www.historicfloridakeys.org or call 305-292-6718.
• Hockey clinic
The Southernmost Hockey Club, Bertha Street at Atlantic Boulevard, will host a skills clinic and registration drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, for boys and girls ages 4 to 18. For information and registration, visit http://www.keywesthockey.com.