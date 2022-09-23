Cornerstone Resource Alliance case managers will be available at the Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., from 9 a.m. to noon each Tuesday. Cornerstone offers birth certificate and Florida ID assistance, relocation services, health care, mental health and addiction referrals, cellphone and mail services, assistance with food stamps, SSI/SSI disability applications, Medicaid/Medicare health care, jobs, housing and shelter, educational and rental assistance, and clothing and basic supplies. For information, call 305-393-2972 or visit https://www.keyscra.org
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• KWNOW
The Key West Chapter of the National Organization for Women will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Sally O’Brien’s, 1900 Flagler Ave. Awards for the Connie Gilbert Scholarship Fund will be given to this year’s recipients. For information, email kwnowinfo@gmail.com or contact Darlene Thomas, 305-304-1043.
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “Hocus Pocus 2” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden offers free admission to locals with Monroe County ID from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit https://keywest.garden. The garden is located at 5210 College Road.
• Historic Tours of America
HTA offers all locals with a valid Monroe County ID a free ride on the Conch Tour train and the Old Town Trolley as well as admission to the Aquarium, the Shipwreck Museum and the Little White House on Sunday, Oct. 2. For information, visit http://trustshitorictours.com
• Free museums
There will be local free admission at all four Key West Art & Historical Society museums on Sunday, Oct. 2. A Monroe County ID is required at the Custom House, Lighthouse, Fort East Martello and Tennessee William Museum.
• Parade dinner
The Key West Woman’s Club will host a catered dinner on the Fantasy Fest Parade route on Saturday, Oct. 29, with a “Betty Boop” theme. For tickets and information, contact Diane Eliopoulos at 305-294-2039 or diane@neyraconstruction.com. The Woman’s Club, a volunteer service organization, is located at 319 Duval St.