The 15-acre Key West Tropical Forest, 5210 College Road, is seeking volunteers who want to learn about native plants by helping preserve this rare ecosystem. Volunteers will work on Wednesday and Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• Southernmost Air Show
A free air show will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 15-16, with performances by the Blue Angels and other military and civilian aircraft at Boca Chica Naval Air Station. For VIP and preferred seating, visit http://www.airshowkeywest.com or call 305-293-2503.
• Fashion show seeks designers
The Conch Republic Wearable Art Fashion Show Benefit is seeking local designers to enter either the Couture or Costume category. The show will be held Saturday, April 22, at the Key West Theater to benefit the Conch Republic Foster Children’s Fund. For information, mail diane@conchrepublic.com or visit http://www.conchrepublic.com.
• Duck Key Market
Duck Key Paradise Open Market is held each Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Club Duck Key, 100 San Juan St. Offered are cheeses, juices, produce, flowers, seafood and bakery items. Parking is available on the easement.
• Town Hall meeting
Monroe County Mayor Craig Cates and the Department of Health in Monroe County will co-host a Stock Island Town Hall public meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, in the second-floor community room at Bernstein Park, 6751 5th St. Data will be presented from the 2022 Stock Island Community Health Survey followed by an interactive discussion about community needs. Reservations with the following link are appreciated but not required: http://evite.me/EQ5Tm7b9JD.
• Radio Day
Zonta Club of Key West is hosting its annual Radio Day from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 21, at the Southernmost House, 1400 Duval St. All funds raised will support scholarships for Key West High School students and college-bound women who live in the Lower Keys. To buy an ad, email zontakeywest@gmail.com. Donations are also accepted at http://www.zontakeywest.com or to PO Box 184, Key West, FL 33041.
• Kids’ fishing tournament
The annual Reelin' for the Cause Kids' Fishing Tournament will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 13, on the Edward B. Knight Pier. Online registration will be available Thursday, April 27, at https://reelinforthecausekeywest.com.
• Volunteers sought
The Key West Sea Turtle Club is looking for volunteers for the upcoming sea turtle nesting season, which runs from April 15 to Oct. 31. Volunteers must complete a FWC webinar. For information, text Denise at 305-928-0606.
• VFW fishing tournament
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3911 will host its annual fishing tournament Friday through Sunday, June 16-18, to raise funds to aid area vets and active duty personnel. Sponsorships are available at different levels, and donations of goods and services are also sought. For information, call Wayne Russano at 770-630-3570; Pete Thomas at 610-304-2392 or email vfw3911@ yahoo.com.