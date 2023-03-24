A rally to protest anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation will be held at noon on Saturday, March 25, in Bayview Park. Organizers wish to demonstrate to Tallahassee that the Conch Republic believes in equity, justice and love for all members of One Human Family. For information, email info@queerkeys.org.
• MARC fundraiser
Local restaurants are coming together to participate in Dining out for MARC. From Sunday, March 26, to Saturday, April 1, participating restaurants will donate a portion of their sales to MARC, which provides services and support to individuals with developmental disabilities in the community. For a listing of participating restaurants, visit https://marchouse.org/dining-out-for-marc.
• Volunteers wanted
The 15-acre Key West Tropical Forest, 5210 College Road, is seeking volunteers who want to learn about native plants by helping preserve this rare ecosystem. Volunteers will work at trimming, weeding, installing new plants and performing general maintenance in the garden or in the native plant nursery on Wednesday and Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• Choral concert
Keys Choral Arts will present their Spring Concert: “For the Love of Song,” on Tuesday, March 28, at 7 pm at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 Duval St. The cost is $30 per person, which includes a reception after the concert. This program will include compositions by Felix Mendelssohn, Clara Schumann, Dan Forrest, Morten Lauridsen, John Rutter and music from the American classic music theater tradition, “The Sound of Music.” Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at http://www.KeysChoralArts.org.
• Lilly Pulitzer fundraiser
The Lilly Pulitzer shop, 600 Front St., will donate 10% of all sales to A Positive Step of Monroe County from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, to help fund the organization’s Idle Hands Summer Youth Employment program. For information about APSMC, email Billy Davis at apsmccrp@aol.com or visit http://www.apsmc.org.
• Duck Key Market
Duck Key Paradise Open Market is held each Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Club Duck Key, 100 San Juan St. Offered are cheeses, juices, produce, flowers, seafood and bakery items. Parking is available on the easement.
• Tennessee Williams film
The Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St., will show Tennessee Williams’ “The Glass Menagerie” at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 27. In the 1950 film, while on duty, Merchant Mariner Tom Wingfield recalls his life in a dilapidated St. Louis apartment with his delusional mother Amanda and crippled younger sister Laura, and their story unfolds via flashback.
• Workshop offered
Montessori Children’s School of Key West will offer a “Positive Discipline” workshop for caregivers and parents from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday, March 27. The program is based on the understanding that the key to positive parenting is not punishment, but mutual respect. Call 305-294-5302 or email office@montessorikeywest.com to reserve a spot.