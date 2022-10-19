The State Attorney’s Office presented its first two witnesses Tuesday in the long-awaited trial of live-aboard resident Adam Bounds.
A jury has acquitted a Key West man, who was shot by an on-duty Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer, of attempted arson and attempted assault on a law enforcement officer charges.
The jury deliberated for about 3.5 hours Wednesday before finding live-aboard resident Adam Bounds not guilty on all charges. Bounds was shot by FWC Capt. Dave Dipre in October 2019, after Dipre responded to a check-the-welfare call on Bounds' boat, which was parked in Cow Key Channel.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Monroe County State Attorney's Office investigated the officer-involved shooting and ruled Dipre acted reasonably and justifiably when he discharged his firearm, the State Attorney’s Office stated. Bounds was charged with attempted arson and assault because prosecutors and law enforcement officers claimed Bounds has a gas can and threatened to blow up himself and his boat while Dipre was on the boat. Bounds has maintained that he never made such claims and had no intentions of killing himself or anyone else.
