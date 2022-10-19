A jury has acquitted a Key West man, who was shot by an on-duty Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer, of attempted arson and attempted assault on a law enforcement officer charges.

The jury deliberated for about 3.5 hours Wednesday before finding live-aboard resident Adam Bounds not guilty on all charges. Bounds was shot by FWC Capt. Dave Dipre in October 2019, after Dipre responded to a check-the-welfare call on Bounds' boat, which was parked in Cow Key Channel.