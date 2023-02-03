A Big Pine Key woman has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of shooting a Key deer, in what her attorney and others have described as a mercy killing.
Federal prosecutors have charged Big Pine Key resident Wendy C. Kilheffer, 77, with violating the Endangered Species Act by shooting and killing a Key deer in November. She recently pleaded guilty to a charge stemming from that case and is awaiting sentencing. Kilheffer was arraigned and released on $10,000 bond.
A sentencing hearing as yet to be scheduled, but her attorney David Paul Horan said “there will be a tremendous amount of people who will show up in support of what she did,” given the physical condition of the deer at the time it was shot, Horan said.
People familiar with the shooting claim that Kilhefer shot the deer near the corner of Independence Avenue and Ship’s Way on Nov. 16 on Big Pine Key because the animal appeared to be severely injured and she thought the animal needed to be put down.
The Key deer had been injured for several days and was tangled in rope at some point. Photos of the deer had been circulating on Facebook showing the deer covered in cuts, abrasions and injuries with what looks like road rash from being possibly dragged or dragging itself along the ground or pavement. One photo showed the deer with the rope tangled in its antlers.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Office of Law Enforcement was informed that a Key deer was shot and killed on a residential lot on Big Pine Key, spokeswoman Jennifer M. Koches confirmed at the time. A federal wildlife officer, as well as officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, responded to the scene.
State and federal officers investigated this case, with support from the National Fish and Wildlife Service Forensics Laboratory in Ashland, Oregon and the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Watts-FitzGerald has been prosecuting the case.
Kilhefer faces one year in jail and a fine of up to $100,000 and a period of supervised release of up to one year, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Congress enacted the ESA to conserve threatened and endangered species, as well as the ecosystems upon which they depend. “Endangered species” means any species, or part thereof, which is in danger of extinction throughout all or a significant portion of its range. The Key deer (Odocoileus viginianus clavium) is included within the list of designated endangered species set forth in federal regulations.