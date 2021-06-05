Does your business take you places? Whether you work remotely or you’re on the road often, here are five tips to better manage operations from anywhere.
• Treat yourself. When traveling for business, it’s important to arrive at your destination energized and ready to meet clients, investors and partners. With that said, it’s worthwhile to consider strategies for streamlining the logistics of getting from point A to point B.
For example, you may want to apply for TSA PreCheck, a convenience that comes at a cost, but one that can save you significant hassle at the airport. Or, if you frequently hit the road, consider acquiring an electronic toll collection pass for the highways and byways you use most often. This can save you money and help you avoid time-consuming bottlenecks.
• Lean on new tech. Whenever you’re away from your home base, it’s especially important to keep a finger on the heartbeat of your company. New technology can help.
For example, Motiv powered by Eturi Corp., is the world’s first mobile app delivering productivity metrics to CEOs, managers and leaders. The app features analytics in concise graphs that collectively function as a virtual corner office vantage point. This can help to smooth out communication and collaboration, and give you insights into whether your team is running efficiently. Easily adopted by small- and medium-sized businesses, which have been underserved by existing productivity solutions, Motiv is available through the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.
• Maintain your “open door” policy. The same open door approach to management that works when you and your team are sharing a physical space can be virtually replicated when you’re on-the-go or otherwise away from your staff. Make sure key members of your team know how and when they can best reach you.
• Stay connected. Most business owners can’t afford to go off the grid for too long. When you’re on-the-go, be sure to bring chargers for all your devices, a battery pack and a Wi-Fi hotspot. This way, you leave nothing to chance.
• Schedule your social. If social media plays a big role in your customer engagement or marketing strategy, be sure to schedule your social media posts when you know you’re going to be out-of-pocket for a long stretch. Using a social media dashboard like Hootsuite, you can set it and forget it.
If you’re like many business owners today, you’re regularly on the go. Be sure to take advantage of the latest tools and strategies to avoid the most common bumps and snags that can occur with remote management.