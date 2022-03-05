Those in search of an unconventional lodging destination needn’t look further than the Key West Bight, where two hand-built “Tiki Suites” are now anchored and available to rent.
Owner Ryan Stone said he had the idea for a number of years before finally pursuing it seriously.
It began in 2015 when Stone worked in mapping and data management for an oil and gas company in Pittsburgh. His company took a turn for the worse and was forced to lay off about 20 people, including him. He then moved to Marathon and began day trading and was making a living that way, but on a foolish bet, lost a quarter of a million dollars in a day.
“I was pretty much out of money, just enjoying the Keys life,” Stone said. “I was out at the Marquesas Keys with a friend and we said, ‘You know what would be fantastic would be some tiki huts.’”
Stone said his life at that time was “falling apart.” He had a boat in storage in Pennsylvania that was part of his ongoing divorce proceeding, preventing him from selling it. So he brought it to the Keys and started living in the back cabin while renting the front cabin out on Airbnb. Through that first rental, Stone said he “kind of got a feel of what customers were looking for.” He eventually saved enough to get a second, larger boat to rent. Over time, he was able to purchase a few more boats to rent.
At the time, Airbnb’s boat operation was beginning to get a bad name, Stone said. He knew renting tiki huts would be easier, but didn’t have the money to get started.
“I kept pitching it to people and everyone liked the idea but nobody wanted to do it,” Stone said.
Then Hurricane Irma hit and he lost all his boats, except the one he was living on.
“I was back to square one.”
Around that time, Stone saw a video of Chinese billionaire entrepreneur Jack Ma giving a lecture in which he told students that they all probably have one or two ideas they’re just sitting on, and they either need to get it done or move on to something else.
“For me, that was the tikis,” Stone said. “I said if this is gonna happen it has to be my own money.”
So in January of 2019 he purchased some lumber to start building. In all, putting together the first floating hut took about six months. It was a painstaking process, so much so that Stone said he wouldn’t build another one. But when COVID hit, the opportunity presented itself so he said, “Yeah, I guess.” He started building a second tiki suite, the “Grand Tiki,” in August of 2020 and launched it that December. Following a shutdown of a few months, the Keys experienced one of the busiest tourism seasons in history, which boded well for having an extra hut available to rent.
Stone has four children who live in Meadville, Pennsylvania, and travels back and forth between there and the Keys frequently. Part of the reason he was drawn to making money off rentals was so he could spend more time with family, as opposed to working an office job.
“Every swing of the hammer on the tiki huts, the goal was to get me back to my family, and I succeeded in that,” he said.
Asked if the busy tourism season felt like a blessing after being set back so many times, Stone said he “would definitely say so.”
“Whenever anything good like that happens, I’m just on the edge of my seat. I hate it, there’s nowhere to go but down,” he said.
Originally, Stone was planning to build the huts to float loosely in Key West Bight, but that format was banned after Irma, so the two tiki huts are anchored now. People ask Stone why he doesn’t build more, to which he says it’s too risky because of the potential for more hurricanes or disruption from anchoring legislation.
The two huts, called the “Grand” and the “Original,” differ only slightly. Stone built the first on a shoestring budget with materials purchased at Home Depot. It comes with a porch hammock, snorkel gear, paddle boards, air conditioning and a king-size bed. The Grand has some upgrades, with a mini-fridge, underwater lights and a 50-inch TV. There’s no cable available due to the remoteness, but there’s a blu-ray player with a few films. Stone said the TV retracts into the baseboard, since the goal is to enjoy the scenic views, not watch television. Neither of the huts have cooking appliances, because of the risk of fire. Both come with the legally-required number of life preservers and flares.
Guests are transported using a local water shuttle service. Stone said he’s been criticized before because there’s no way for guests to return to land at night, when the water shuttle service closes. Stone argues that leaving guests, who are not necessarily boat-savvy, with a boat or dinghy would be more unsafe. The huts come with an emergency positioning beacon that alerts the Coast Guard when activated.
The huts book weeks in advance. As of Monday, the Grand’s next available date was April 1, going for a price of $909 for a one-night stay for two people. The Original was next available on March 10 for $748 for one night. Stone said he’s heard comments on the prices as well.
“It gets the pricing it does because of the location and the experience,” he said. “If I put that thing at a dock no one would want to rent it.”