The New Home Spot is not really a new real estate firm in the sense of just opening in the Florida Keys. The company is celebrating 10 years in 2023 after establishing in the Collier County area and arriving in the Keys in 2019.
Lisa Baez, executive stakeholder and agent in Marathon, was tasked with opening the firm in the Keys after successfully building business on the southwest coast. They are now emerging as a full-service real estate brokerage, but with a particular expertise in new construction.
Baez is specific when she says her firm is really focused on “style and design.” They provide a wide knowledge of pre-construction and new construction homes, having partnered with such Florida Keys builders as D’Asign Source and Design Center in Marathon. However, the demand for that skill hasn’t been quite as broad as the market for resales.
“We had to pay our dues,” said Baez. “We had to learn this market, understand all the neighborhoods, navigating all that while representing the most beautiful place on our Earth to our clientele.”
With a company slogan of “Don’t Just Vacation; Stay,” the brokerage’s target clientele are visitors or out-of-market buyers who fall in love with the Keys. But Baez understands the reality.
“We needed to explain to buyers that even though home ownership in the Keys is very attractive, it’s not as easy as you’d think,” she said. That’s why she and her four agents have concentrated on educating customers. “We have to be honest with them and tell them that it’s not realistic to have a $400,000 budget and be able to live on the water.”
At the same time, Baez understands this housing market is pretty recession-proof, with a finite supply of buildable land.
The New Home Spot might be considered a “boutique agency” because of its size and focus, but that didn’t stop them from exceeding $50 million in sales in 2022.
Baez has real estate sales in her blood. Her mother is still a real estate broker in the tiny community of Shirley, Aransas, at the foot of the Ozark mountains, and while she encouraged her daughter to pursue that as a career, it took decades for that to happen. Baez was in the movie industry, not in front of the screen, but behind it as a marketing executive serving major movie studios like Columbia and Disney.
“Movie marketing allowed me to work with all forms of media, from billboards to posters and even to digital, early on,” she said. She describes herself as “great at all forms of marketing,” which supports her design passion today.
Baez is confident her marketing prowess serves her sellers well. “I have the ability to really help our customers promote their properties in a variety of platforms,” she said.
Baez acknowledged the challenges of truly “cracking” the real estate market in the Keys. She doesn’t pretend to compete with the larger firms and is interested in developing better pipelines in the community. She is currently a member of the Florida Keys Board of Realtors, the Greater Marathon Chamber of Commerce and serves on the Outreach Committee for the Middle and Lower Keys Association of Realtors.
Her hope is to expand gradually so her firm can truly represent buyers and sellers for properties from Key West to Key Largo. She’d like to add agents but is not interested in “growing real large.”
“I’d rather have six quality agents than 60 average ones,” she said.
What she is most proud of is her ability to help a new construction buyer take a standard floor plan and customize it to fully meet their needs.
“Most of the larger builders in the state have specific floor plans with little margin for change,” she said. “Because the builders we work with here in the Keys are very skilled at modifying floor plans to stay within the overall footprint, we’re better able to add custom features.”
The New Home Spot is located at 1477 Overseas Highway in Marathon. Their phone number is 305-735-4682.