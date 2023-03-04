Logo

The New Home Spot is not really a new real estate firm in the sense of just opening in the Florida Keys. The company is celebrating 10 years in 2023 after establishing in the Collier County area and arriving in the Keys in 2019.

Lisa Baez, executive stakeholder and agent in Marathon, was tasked with opening the firm in the Keys after successfully building business on the southwest coast. They are now emerging as a full-service real estate brokerage, but with a particular expertise in new construction.

