From the streets of Miami to being the owner of Addison’s Barber Parlor in Old Town Key West, Eric Castellanos has found the right path and is doing what he can to help others follow.
“I come from the streets,” Castellanos said. “It wasn’t easy growing up. I took to the streets real easy.
“I crashed and burned. Sitting in jail for 90 days was enough for me to evaluate my life, where I was coming from, what was expected of me and where I could be in life. I didn’t want to be stuck in that lifestyle, in and out of jail. I hunkered down and I changed my mindset.”
And the proof of that change is evident walking through the doors at Addison’s — quite different from his rough beginnings.
There is a feeling of upscale urban sophistication, the look of vintage Americana and the experience of brotherhood. This barber parlor is a modern throwback.
Castellanos is now walking in another direction, thanks in part to the influence of his grandfather, whom he said taught him what it means to be a man, and the influence of his wife, Victoria, whom he called “an absolute angel.” Together, he and his wife have three children: a daughter, Addie, and two sons — hence the business name, Addison’s.
It is a place that holds to the traditional art of barbering and what it means to be a gentleman.
“When [clients] sit down in our chair, we seek out to know exactly what they want and we pamper them. We go above and beyond what they expect,” Castellanos said of his barber parlor, which is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and is located at 1075 Duval St.
And while Addison’s does take walk-ins, appointments are strongly encouraged because the barbers do take their time, according to their owner.
The experience begins with a complimentary bourbon, if a patron wishes, splashed into a fine glass. Addison’s is the only barbershop endorsed by a liquor company, the Key West Trading Company, according to Castellanos.
Clients can then choose from a number of services.
There is “The Duval,” which is edging up the area of the neck and around the ears and to fix the sideburns. “The Hemingway” adds a shave of the beard.
There is the “Classic,” which is a haircut only, or the “Classy,” which is a haircut with an electric shave.
“The Gentleman” provides the service of a haircut and a beard shave with a straight blade.” “The Bonefide” is a haircut with a hot towel shave/straight razor shave, essential oils included.
The premier service is “The Addison,” a haircut and a hot towel shave/straight razor shave, scalp massage and essential oils.
There is even a service just for the eyebrows. All services are outlined, as well as pricing, at http://www.addisonsbarberparlor.com.
Regardless of which service is chosen, clients often express it was the best haircut and most detail they have experienced, according to Castellanos, who is a fisherman turned entrepreneur. Addison’s also caters to women’s shorter cuts, too. In Castellanos’ words, “all walks of life are welcome, we love and respect our community to the fullest.”
And just what is the most interesting haircut ever given at Addisons? Well, that is actually debatable.
Once a young man came in and, according to Castellanos, one of his barbers gave him a three-dimensional mohawk cut that looked like an iguana.
“I think they went to Disney World and [the young man’s mom said] everywhere they went people stopped her son to get a picture with him,” Castellanos said with a laugh.
And then there is the time they cut Henry Flagler’s hair.
Castellanos recalled: Representatives from Historic Tours of America approached the barbers and asked if they could cut the hair of a full-sized figure of Henry Flagler. Fifty percent was real hair and 50% was fake, but one of his barbers was able to pull off the feat.
Outside of cutting and trimming, Castellano’s philosophy is to “do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” He added everyday he wakes up trying to be better than he was the day before.
He also does what he can to give back, to help kids stay on the straight and narrow. He said he has sponsored hundreds of kids and he never turns way a kid who needs a sponsor, client or not.
His mentoring also extends to those who work at Addison’s.
“I’ve been a mentor to every single one of them,” said Castellanos. “I’ve taken them off the street and showed them a different path, got them into school, got them licensed and got them a job.”
While the past year has been challenging with the pandemic, according to Castellanos, the parlor has survived because of “the love and support of the community.”
“The community just came out and showered us with their business and kept us afloat, thank God,” said Castellanos.