Nurse

Ongoing challenges have created undue burdens for nurses, according to a recent study, with pay rates/compensation (86%), staff shortages (53%), stress (39%) and burnout (35%) cited as top career dissatisfiers.

 Photo provided by Wavebreakmedia/iStock via Getty Images Plus

American nurses are overwhelmed by job demands, a long-brewing situation only exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new survey.

While the majority of nurses continue to be dedicated to the care of patients, many are considering leaving the profession at a time when staff shortages are part of the problem. But there’s hope, according to industry experts, who say that understanding these challenges can lead to meaningful and necessary reforms.