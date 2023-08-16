winn-dixie

The Key West Winn-Dixie on North Roosevelt Boulevard is one of five stores throughout the Florida Keys being sold to Aldi.

 ROB O'NEAL/Keys Citizen

Winn-Dixie, which has five supermarkets in the Florida Keys, is being sold to Aldi, according to a news release.

In addition to the Keys stores, the deal with Aldi includes nearly 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores across Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. 

Tags

Recommended for you