Irvin Bennett moved to Florida from Chicago in 2017, but didn’t launch his new business venture in until six months ago, when he kickstarted Aqua Fun Adventures in October 2021.
Based in Key Largo, Bennett said that his operation offers a unique product in the uppermost key.
Aqua Fun Adventures boasts a 25-foot Grand Island pontoon boat, which is equipped with a slide, positioned on the stern, along with a lily pad, a giant floating mat that is be placed in the water for clients to enjoy.
“No one has the concept with the slide and the lily pad, and people love the water,” he said.
Aqua Fun Adventures offers three standard cruises: the aqua cozy cruise, the sunset cruise, and the waterfront bar hopping cruise, all which are available at a rate of $250 per hour. Bennett says it is well worth the cost for those who come aboard, and Aqua Fun Adventures is willing to go the extra mile for customers, he said.
The “make your own adventure” package allows customers to create their custom trips with their own specifications. With some clients wanting a curated experience, Bennett said that the possibilities are endless.
Whether clients want to go to the sandbar, stop at a restaurant for lunch, see the mangroves, go swimming, use the slide, relax on the lily pad, or watch dolphins and manatees, several potential courses of action are available.
“Whatever the client wants to do, we will accommodate that. There’s several things that we’re willing to offer each guest,” Bennett said.
The boat provides snacks, bottled water, a bluetooth stereo system and floaties for swimming. A cooler and ice are also available for clients who want to bring along their own beverages.
Clients can also order a pizza from Upper Crust Pizza while taking a cruise in the crystal clear water.
“We have a great relationship with them, so we can get the pizza delivered to us on the water. The pizza is freshly made and is very good,” he said.
Aqua Fun Adventures heeds all safety precautions, and the captain is fully certified.
A graduate of the University of Illinois, Bennett earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration. Putting his solution-based mindset, he posed a simple question when he was creating his business.
“How can I think of creative ways to entertain people?” he asked himself. “Entertainment is key in Key Largo. Everyone wants to do something out on the water, because it’s so peaceful. The mangroves, the sandbar, the restaurants, you name it.”
So far, Bennett has primarily relied on word-of-mouth to market his business, and clients that have taken a ride on the ‘boat with a slide’ have been impressed.
“They brand so much. They say, ‘We’re going to leave this flyer here for the next guest that arrives at our rental,’” he said.
He also markets Aqua Fun Adventures through several outlets, such as the Florida Keys Visitor Center, Gilbert’s Resort and Sundowners.
Business hasn’t been completely off the charts so far, but Aqua Fun Adventures has paved the road for progress, Bennett said.
Aqua Fun Adventures sees its busiest days on Saturdays and Sundays, but Wednesdays and Thursdays have also proved popular.
“Weekends are big. It just depends on the group,” he said.
He said that the business is booked at 20% for the next few months, but expects to make more sales when summer rolls around.
“It’s a slow, hard process to get everyone to see us, but we’re going to bring in more business. We’re going to get better. I think it’s definitely going to be a major attraction in Key Largo moving forward,” he said.