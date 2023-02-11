Coconut Cay Resort and Marina, located at 7195 Overseas Highway, has long provided Middle Keys visitors with plenty of amenities.
A little over two years ago, the resort opened a portion of its property to recreational vehicles, campers and travel trailers, an area that includes 25 RV sites and 14 boat slips.
But now, Coconut Cay RV has taken vacation lodging to a higher level by recently installing 10 “aqua lodges,” which are essentially mini houseboats serving as hotel rooms. Each offers 350 square feet of living space and has two bedrooms with queen beds, a full bath and kitchen, living room with a pull-out couch and a loft.
“It’s like a tiny house,” said Lisa Kaminski, resort and RV property manager at Coconut Cay RV. “It provides a whole different vibe for vacationing in the Keys. Visitors like living the dream while they’re here enjoying island life. It’s like taking ‘glamping’ to a whole new level.”
Glamping, a combination of the words ‘glamour’ and ‘camping,’ is a popular with travelers who want an outdoor experience without sacrificing luxuries.
The aqua lodges are rented on a nightly basis because each qualifies as a hotel room, not a live-aboard or a vacation rental. Boats with engines that can move about on the water are live-aboards and rented monthly. Each aqua lodge is registered as a vessel, but they are 100% stationary.
Coconut Cay’s first aqua lodges arrived in June from a company in Tennessee, at a cost of $100,000 each to build on site. Since they are not prefabricated, only a few were built at a time. Similar units are also on site at Yacht Haven near Publix and at the Key Colony Marina, all in the Middle Keys. Six are at Treasure Harbor in Islamorada and another seven at Hurricane Hole in Key West. So, clearly, this is an emerging vacation trend in the Keys.
Kaminski said they have had “high demand for the units, especially since (visitors are) able to experience the Keys on the water, with all the comforts of home, like WiFi, at a price equivalent to a hotel room.” They rent for $199 to $499 a night depending on the season.
And while Coconut Cay is packing in more visitors, they remain environmentally responsible, Kaminski said. The bathrooms in the aqua lodges are pumped out weekly, and only certain dish soaps and paper are used so it’s as environmentally safe as possible. Likewise, the RV office and bath facilities are re-purposed shipping containers, which are also eco-friendly.
Kaminski clarified that the Coconut Cay hotel, which faces U.S.1 and is owned by Prime Vacations, is a different company than the RV and marina portion, which is on Aviation Boulevard. She described owner Jim Figuerdo as “someone with deep business roots in the Keys, who has owned marinas for years and is a very humble person.”
Figuerdo lives in both Marathon and Fort Myers and has business interests in both areas. He recently purchased Bonefish Bay Motel and RV at 12565 Overseas Highway, where Marathon’s first pickleball court will be available soon.
More exciting, said Kaminski, is his recent purchase of the former Iberia Bank building at 12640 Overseas Highway. Plans for the two-story building include a restaurant, with suites upstairs, a pool, tiki bar, dockage and event space. They anticipate breaking ground mid-2023 or sooner.
Kaminski, who was involved in the Faro Blanco revitalization, said being innovative in the hotel industry today is vital, which is why Figuerdo is acquiring more properties and opportunities.
“It’s an ever-changing business,” she said. “It’s cutthroat, too. But the Keys are so attractive to hoteliers and investors we have to change, too.”