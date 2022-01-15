A new store offering a range of hand-made décor items, art and clothes in a family-friendly atmosphere has opened in Islamorada near Mile Marker 81.
Open seven days a week, Sea Turtle Gallery and Gifts was opened seven weeks ago by local artist Pasta Pantaleo and his wife, Angela. The shop’s name was inspired by Pantaleo’s love of sea turtles, the conservation work he has done for the species over the years, and the fact that their Lower Matecumbe Key home is on a turtle nesting beach.
“When I dreamt up the concept for the store, it was kind of a full circle of everything we’ve done in sea turtle work,” Pasta Pantaleo said.
The store is just down the block from another business owned by the couple: the Art by Pasta gallery. But Pantaleo said the Sea Turtle is going to be broader than just art.
“Angela has a great eye for things and is a great retailer,” he said. “She likes quality at an affordable price.”
Pantaleo said they already knew many people in the community operating shops, boutiques and clothing stores, and the idea behind opening this one was not to be competitive in the local economy but simply to “give our friends and existing customers a cool little place to shop.”
A sign out front reads “artfully curated” and Pantaleo said the goal of the store is to keep in line with their moniker of being happy, hence the name.
“Everybody loves sea turtles,” he said.
As Pantaleo described, the store carries items for the home and kitchen, decorations, some of his art and a growing selection of clothing items, as well as items for children and dogs. He said it’s been encouraging to see some customers already coming back for a second visit. One notable item is a bracelet with a QR code that allows the buyer to track a sea turtle or shark.
The items are found through nationwide searches and some even from overseas. Pantaleo said many of the items are American handmade, but not all. The owners plan to travel to trade shows to seek out more artisan items.
Some examples of items he gave were “handmade fish lamps” from Utah that look like an Asian-style rice paper lamp with fish pattern. He said the store is the only one that carried them in Florida. Other products include hand-crafted pillows and painted plates shipped from Italy.
“Angela tries her best to procure items that we can reach out to the manufacturers or the actual artists themselves,” Pantaleo said.
The shop is so far staffed by a few part-time employees. Despite the challenges of hiring in the Keys for some businesses, Pantaleo said they got lucky to find good workers so easily.