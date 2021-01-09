Her life is like a painting still being painted. It is a life of artistic expression being stroked by the brush of just going with the flow. Once upon a time, some 45 years ago Rachel Garreau came to Key West and began working at Sloppy Joe’s Bar with only $36 in her pocket. Now, the woman known simply as “Mermaid” has begun framing local artists by opening the SeaSister Island Gallery.
When gazing through the pristine and transparent windows at 303 Duval St., you would think you are looking into somebody’s home. A splash of colors begins stimulating the imagination — vibrant reds, yellows, oranges, greens and the deepest of ocean blues becomes apparent.
“It means a lot to me to be here representing artwork on Duval,” said Garreau. “It’s kind of surreal. I have this amazing little space. It has that beautiful charm.”
Garreau, who said she has always had an eye for unusual things that speak to so many, sees her new business site in downtown Key West as “the most beautiful location in the world.”
She was born in Morocco in Casablanca and her father did work as an air traffic controller. Early on, she found herself drawn to the subjects in school of art and science. She moved around some and credits her parents with being able to transform with her surroundings. She eventually found herself in New Hampshire, but in her words, one winter was enough of that. She made her way to Key West where she has been ever since and now has found a way to incorporate her passions into her newest endeavor.
Everything about the architecture of the SeaSister Island Gallery has its place; everything has been strategically placed with purpose. Garreau said she desperately wanted to change the way people look at art galleries.
The name of her new gallery derives from a personal term of endearment she used for years among her closest of women friends, calling them “Sea Sisters.” The bright orange royal poinciana bloom is her company logo. Her gallery strongly attaches to the roots of this island.
Artwork featured includes well-known and not-so-well-known artists. Garreau said it was extremely important to her to exhibit both new creations and recycled artwork as a way of putting some positive energy back into the universe.
She is featuring illustrations of roosters, too, saying, “They are our little mascot.” She added the island’s chickens were among the first visitors here when they came off the ships and she credits them with keeping the first settlers alive with their eggs and meat.
Garreau grew up looking upon some of the most extraordinary historical art. As a young girl, she fixed her eyes upon everything from the Mona Lisa, the works of Picasso to “the most spectacular of Rembrandts” in regular visits to museums in Spain. She recalled the time when Salvador Dali transitioned from drawings into the melting of clocks. When other youngsters were buying music albums with money from side jobs, she was putting her money aside to purchase artwork, which she has spent a lifetime collecting.
Her artistic influences range from Henri Matisse to Japanese art.
Her words for aspiring artists out there is to “do whatever moves them.”
Benjamin Curry “Dink” Bruce is one of the more famous local artists Garreau will be exhibiting at the SeaSister Island Gallery, as well as locally well-known Liz DeVries.
Bruce, who was a five-generation Conch, got his nickname from Ernest Hemingway and was a lifelong friend of Garreau’s before he died last year. While a portion of his life’s work was donated to the Hemingway Museum, some of his paintings, drawings and photography is being featured at the SeaSister Island Gallery.
DeVries restores historical shutters from points of interest such as Tennessee Williams’ and the Southernmost Homes and uses wood shavings from the shutters to create her own masterpieces.
While a thousand words is worth a picture, as with any artwork, it is still something you have to see for yourself. Garreau’s art gallery can be previewed at online at seassisterislandgallery.com.
This new business owner’s background includes work within the women’s health, fitness and swimsuit industries, and for the previous five years, she worked as the senior art director at the James Coleman Art Gallery, which closed due to the pandemic this past year.
Momentarily, Garreau was left wondering if she might need to relocate, but that is when James Coleman himself encouraged her to open an art gallery of her own and she did so with proceeds from the sale of her house.
While the works of the well-known are exhibited at the SeaSister Island Gallery, according to Garreau, there is unique artwork that can be had for under $100. She added she sees anyone who buys artwork from her gallery as a new friend.
Garreau said she would ideally like everyone who visits her gallery to say, “That was fun.”
And that is exactly the way she has lived her life, saying she has never felt any sort of weight or anchor upon her. She said she came here with nothing and realized early on she did not need much. She is “living the dream,” as she likes to tell everybody.
However, with a tone of seriousness, she added that the friendships she has made among her island brothers and sea sisters is where it all comes together.
“Everyone is here to support and help one another and we are all the network of being family,” said Garreau, who added, “That is how you survive here.”