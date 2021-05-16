Margaritaville Holdings and DiamondRock Hospitality Company recently announced Margaritaville Beach House Key West will open in the fall.
Located on the largest beach in Key West, Margaritaville Beach House Key West will welcome guests after a $3 million investment to bring the Margaritaville state of mind to life throughout the recently renovated resort. Enhancements will include amenities and design aesthetics for a fun, relaxing guest experience. The resort will feature signature Margaritaville food and beverage concepts, an expanded retail outlet and family-friendly amenities.
The property is currently known as the Barbary Beach House Key West, 2001 South Roosevelt Blvd., which recently underwent an $18 million renovation to create a leading resort experience with a tropical pool upgrade, newly installed lush landscape, a new lobby and a complete transformation of all 186 suites. Ocean Properties Hotels & Resorts currently operates the resort and will continue to manage the location.
"We are excited to announce a new affiliation with Margaritaville at our Key West resort," said Mark W. Brugger, President and Chief Executive Officer of DiamondRock Hospitality Company. "Margaritaville is synonymous with Key West and as a leading leisure hotel brand will drive more demand to the resort."
Amenities of Margaritaville Beach House Key West will include poolside entertainment, daily refreshments, a 24-hour fitness center, kids' activities, lawn games and lounging hammocks throughout the grounds, as well as Hobie Cats, paddleboards and kayaks. For weddings, meetings and events, attendees will be able to flow from indoor banquet space to outdoor gardens and courtyards, complete with an event palapa. As an added feature, the property will coordinate beachfront weddings for guests looking to confirm or renew their vows with the Atlantic Ocean as an unforgettable backdrop. The resort is conveniently located just one mile from the Key West International Airport.
Margaritaville is a global lifestyle brand inspired by Jimmy Buffett, whose songs evoke a passion for tropical escape and relaxation. The holdings feature more than 20 lodging locations and more than 20 additional projects in the pipeline, and more than 60 food and beverage venues.
To learn about Margaritaville Hotels and Resorts, visit http://www.margaritavilleresorts.com.