A new mobile clothing business aims to support women-owned, fair-trade sustainable fashion. Curvy Conch Clothing is offering hand-dyed batik clothing that’s fashionable, wears well in tropical climates and supports the Balinese artists that create the pieces.
Owning her own conscientiously sourced clothing boutique has been a long-term goal for Marathon resident Melissa Reed. She planned to be in a storefront before the coronavirus pandemic hit, then hit pause to refine her vision.
“Everything has been on hold since COVID-19. It has taken me two years to fully flesh out my idea, and it’s taken me a really long time to get the guts up to do it. I’ve taken the time to perfect my concept,” Reed said. “I’ve been thinking about what I wanted to offer, and searching clothing market websites and going to trunk shows and I happened to find batiks. It’s a quality rayon batik.”
Purchasing products that are fair-trade-certified can reduce poverty, encourage environmentally friendly production methods and safeguard humane working conditions.
“I’m hoping to solve some of the world’s problems. I want to at least try to be a part of the solution to support other people while at the same time make a living,” Reed said. “It’s my business passion to search foreign countries that have generations-old artistic crafts and help them organize an international market to sell their goods so large companies don’t come in and oppress them. They can’t be unsafe or unhealthy. It’s to help them make a living and a lot of them started about 20 to 25 years ago.”
Batik is a method of decorating textiles through dye resistance, in which designs are created by painting the negative space, or preventing specific parts of a textile from being exposed to dye. Repeated applications of the dye can create complex designs.
“These clothes are hand painted. Each piece is completely unique,” Reed said. “One run can have a different appearance than the other. The quality control is in their processing. It’s not a factory.”
The rayon fabric is derived from natural sources.
“I used to wear polyester dresses, and this material is so much better suited for the Keys without all the wrinkles of cotton,” Reed said.
Curvy Conch Clothing carries skirts, tops, long sleeve shirts, short sleeve shirts, lots of dresses — long and short, fitted or with adjustable backs that can be fitted. The mobile store also carries fair-trade jewelry sourced from India, Chile and Guatemala.
“I carry clothing that is nice quality with extra buttons sewn in and fabric covered buttons,” Reed said. “These are clothes that will last years when washed properly. Their vibrant colors last. They are perfect for Keys business wear or casual. They are conservative styles with fun colors and patterns. I know people down here will love it. This is tangible support of business and love. I’m all thumbs up and excited about it.
Curvy Conch Clothing’s prices usually range between $12 and $45 for attire and $5 to $18 for jewelry. A 10% discount is offered to locals.
The mobile clothier will participate in the weekly open-air markets beginning 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Boondock’s Family Center, mile marker 27.5, Gulfside, on Ramrod Key; at 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, at the Islamorada Farmer’s Market, mile marker 81.2, oceanside; at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at the Key West Truman Waterfront Market located at the far west end of Southard and Fort streets.
Private appointments are also available. For more information, follow Curvy Conch Clothing on Facebook under its name.