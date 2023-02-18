The Greater Marathon Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at The Owl Library and Book Store on Feb. 2. TOP: The bookstore features a ‘Blind Date with a Book!’ where the purchaser selects a book based on a few genre hints.
Photos provided by RICHARD TAMBORRINO
It has been almost a year since Alexia Mann of Marathon launched her independent real estate venture, Seafarer Realty. But she and husband Joshua, who owns Island Life Inspections, a home inspection company, decided to start an ambitious joint venture and opened The Owl Library and Book Store during a Greater Marathon Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony in Town Square Center on Feb. 2.
The real estate company came in second among Marathon small brokerages in 2022, with $48 million in sales. That afforded them an opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream.
“I always wanted to open a bookstore,” Alexia Mann said. “We had all the space we needed here as part of our real estate company, which is becoming more and more virtual anyways, so we just carved out a small space to accommodate that.”
Mann described herself as “obsessed” with books and reading, rattling off names of cherished works like J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings trilogy and the Anne Rice writings she consumed as a child. She was equally enthralled with anthropology and mythology, which provided the inspiration for the store name. It comes from Bubo the Owl, a character from another of her favorite works, “Clash of the Titans.”
“History belongs to everyone,” she said. That philosophy also contributed to establishing a special historical exhibit within the bookstore, dedicated to rare works she and her husband have collected over time.
In the exhibit is a vellum leather manuscript; a single illuminated page called the “Book of Hours,” a prayer book from the 1400s; plus a work by Martin Luther. Mann referenced a Salvador Dali-illustrated “Alice in Wonderland” they located in Georgia, which was something they wanted but couldn’t purchase because of its price tag — $13,000 for the original 1969 edition.
These works on display are not for sale, but at the same time, “these historical works shouldn’t be hidden from the public,” Mann said. They’d acquired most of their collection over several years from collector sites and even flea markets.
Electronic outlets and Kindle have transformed how people consume books and information today, so opening a brick-and-mortar bookstore in 2023 might appear to run counter to current trends. But the couple believe there will always be demand for the “ritual” of holding a real book in your hands and escaping into its pages.
The shop offers both new and used books, and so far, their inventory remains small. They accept book donations, but only those in good condition and ones that they feel will appeal to their Middle Keys customers. They are planning to introduce a “give-one-take-one” program and will also purchase “first editions” from the public.
A unique offering among new novels is called “Blind Date with a Book!”, which is a book wrapped in kraft paper, sealed with candlewax, that merely teases the book’s content as romance, mystery or one of several other genres. They called this an emerging trend in book sales, piquing the reader’s interest toward selecting a book they may never consciously pick for themselves.
The couple plans to conduct readings for children and is also looking to support the United Way’s “Dolly Parton Imagination Library” program, which helps fund a book a month for children ages 1-5. Mann is also a board member of the United Way of Collier and the Keys.
The couple are huge proponents of reading and education in the Keys, having arrived in Marathon one month after Hurricane Irma struck. Joshua is home-schooling their daughter this year with the help of state-certified virtual learning support and said “the home school community in Marathon” is bigger than most might believe. In a sense then, the bookstore becomes an extension of their commitment toward reading and education.
“There’s no real ‘theme’ to this,” Mann said. “Our goal is to show a variety of cultural and contemporary works, all connected by the written word.”
The Owl Library and Book Store is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Call 404-988-2259 or email theowllibrary1@gmail.com for information.