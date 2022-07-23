The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys has announced that business owners Warren Leamard and Heidi Morris and retired investment professional Larry Nolt have been elected to its board of governors. The board is responsible for the organization’s efforts countywide including managing over 160 charitable funds totaling over $25 million and making grants of more than $1.5 million annually to support Florida Keys nonprofits.
Leamard, a chef and principal of Destination Catering and Events, has lived in Key West since 1985. He served as president of the Key West Sunrise Rotary Club and on the boards of the Bahama Conch Community Land Trust, Habitat for Humanity of Key West and the Lower Keys, the Monroe County Affordable Housing Task Force, the Montessori Children’s School, and as a Monroe County volunteer firefighter. Leamard is a fund advisor for the Community Foundation’s Macedonia Fund, which provides scholarships for Montessori preschool and kindergarten education to children of African-American and Afro-Caribbean descent, with priority given to families of Bahama Village and members of the U.S. military. He was born and raised in Montego Bay, Jamaica, and is married to business partner Abby Leamard. They raised their daughters, Alison and Felicia, in Key West.
Morris, owner of the UPS Store in Big Pine Key, has lived in the Keys since 2017. She is chair of the Lower Keys Advisory Council of the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys. She was one of the 10 charter advisors who started the council in 2021. Morris is president of the Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce and past president the Lower Keys Rotary Club. She is a graduate of Leadership Monroe County Class XXVIII, a founding volunteer of the Monroe Emergency Reserve Corps, an emergency shelter manager and an amateur radio operator. Before living in the Keys, she graduated with a business degree from Westin College, climbed the corporate ladder at Radio Shack and ran a business in Colorado for over a decade. Heidi and her husband live on Summerland Key and have three children.
Nolt is a graduate of the Community Foundation’s Leadership Success Academy. He served on the finance committee at the Unity of the Keys Spiritual Center and supports the Nature Conservancy’s efforts to preserve the Lower Keys, as well as our local arts and music venues. The Guidance Care Center recently honored him as its volunteer of the year. Nolt has more than 42 years of experience in estate and charitable planning and more than 32 years in financial, trust and banking services. As past president and investment manager for a regional financial advisors unit of BB&T, he oversaw management of over $250 million of investments and personally advised 150 clients. He has held licenses as a certified financial planner, certified trust and financial advisor, certified IRA services professional, among others. Nolt has a bachelor’s degree in management and accounting from Elizabethtown College and a master’s of business administration degree from James Madison University. He has three children and seven grandchildren and is married to long-time Key West resident Sherry G Read.
Leamard, Morris and Nolt join board members Will Langley (board chair), Jennifer McComb (president), Tom Swain (treasurer and finance chair), Jodi Weinhofer (secretary), Marian Buccafurni (investment and grants chair), Ron Burd (development and governance chair), Rosi Ware (marketing chair), Laura Lietaert and Andrea Spottswood.