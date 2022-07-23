The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys has announced that business owners Warren Leamard and Heidi Morris and retired investment professional Larry Nolt have been elected to its board of governors. The board is responsible for the organization’s efforts countywide including managing over 160 charitable funds totaling over $25 million and making grants of more than $1.5 million annually to support Florida Keys nonprofits.

Leamard, a chef and principal of Destination Catering and Events, has lived in Key West since 1985. He served as president of the Key West Sunrise Rotary Club and on the boards of the Bahama Conch Community Land Trust, Habitat for Humanity of Key West and the Lower Keys, the Monroe County Affordable Housing Task Force, the Montessori Children’s School, and as a Monroe County volunteer firefighter. Leamard is a fund advisor for the Community Foundation’s Macedonia Fund, which provides scholarships for Montessori preschool and kindergarten education to children of African-American and Afro-Caribbean descent, with priority given to families of Bahama Village and members of the U.S. military. He was born and raised in Montego Bay, Jamaica, and is married to business partner Abby Leamard. They raised their daughters, Alison and Felicia, in Key West.