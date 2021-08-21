From left, Inspector Robert Allen, Accreditation Specialist Angela Kirk, Assessor Team Leader Lt. Mike Linquist of Pinellas Park Police Department, Assessor Jody Barrett of St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office, Assessor Christa Wisniewski of Broward County Sheriff’s Office, Accreditation Manager Lt. David Smith and Inspector Donny Barrios.
Accreditation assessors conducted an on-site assessment of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office this month. The assessors are tasked with ensuring the department is following required standards, policies and statutes to maintain accreditation by the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation.
The assessment team is composed of law enforcement practitioners from similar agencies. The assessors have been reviewing written materials, interviewing individuals and visiting offices and other places where compliance with the standards can be witnessed first-hand.
The commission’s assessors completed their review of the agency and will report back to the full Commission with the recommendation the Sheriff’s Office receives accredited status. Accreditation status is for three years. Verification by the team is part of a voluntary process to gain or maintain accreditation — a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence.
The Sheriff’s Office currently holds excelsior status for accreditation with the CFA. Receiving excelsior status means the agency has been reaccredited for at least seven consecutive three-year cycles.
The Sheriff’s Office holds five separate professional accreditations. It is accredited by the state of Florida and nationally in law enforcement and corrections and its corrections healthcare facility also holds national accreditation.