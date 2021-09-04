Bert Bender, founder of Bender and Associates Architects, P.A., recently won the Legacy Award from the Florida Trust for Historic Preservation.
The Legacy Award is the trust’s most prestigious award for an individual and is presented by its Board of Trustees. The award honors a person whose life exemplifies the guardianship of Florida’s historic properties through philosophy and actions.
Bender was recognized for his historic preservation and architectural work on Fort Zachary Taylor, the Key West Custom House, the Cape Florida Lighthouse, the Jupiter Lighthouse and the Key West Lighthouse.
Bender has been an advocate for conserving Florida’s history and heritage resources, donating his time and expertise to numerous communities and to preservation projects and causes across the state. Bender established his architectural firm in Flagstaff, Arizona, in 1975 and 10 years later moved his practice to Key West.
In addition to receiving the 2021 Legacy Award from the Florida Trust for Historic Preservation, Bender received a Sustainability Legend Award from the U.S Green Building Council in 2021, an Individual Distinguished Service Award from the Florida Trust in 2005 and the Wright Langley Award for Outstanding Service Preserving the Cultural and Historic Values of the Florida Keys in 2000.