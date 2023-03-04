Architect

Key West Art & Historical Society selected Bert Bender as this year’s Scotti Merrill Preservation Award recipient.

 Photo provided by Cricket Desmarais

Architect and historic preservationist Bert Bender was the recipient of the 2023 Scotti Merrill Preservation Award at Key West Art & Historical Society “Back In Time” Fundraiser

The award honors those who dedicate themselves to preserving the cultural heritage of the Florida Keys, with special emphasis on the Custom House Museum, a $9 million renovation spearheaded by the late philanthropist and founder of the Dogwood Foundation.