Architect and historic preservationist Bert Bender was the recipient of the 2023 Scotti Merrill Preservation Award at Key West Art & Historical Society “Back In Time” Fundraiser
The award honors those who dedicate themselves to preserving the cultural heritage of the Florida Keys, with special emphasis on the Custom House Museum, a $9 million renovation spearheaded by the late philanthropist and founder of the Dogwood Foundation.
The Custom House Museum, the island’s architectural crown jewel, was Bender’s second project with the Society after his 1988 work with the Key West Lighthouse. The massive and complex restoration took nine years to finish before opening the Richardsonian Romanesque building to the public as a museum in 1999.
Today, the brick-red building with robust columns and large arches is a national landmark, the official headquarters of the Key West Art & Historical Society and an award-winning museum with two floors of exhibitions representing two centuries of history art, people and events.
“The Key West Custom House will always stand out as our favorite project,” Bender said.
Bender graduated from the University of Illinois in architecture in 1971, interned until he launched his Flagstaff, Arizona-based business in 1975, then moved to Key West with his wife, Nancy, in 1985. He remains the lead architect for the Custom House building’s capital projects and his firm serves as architects for Fort East Martello and the Lighthouse.