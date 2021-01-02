KEY WEST — Keys Energy Services’ Heather Arencibia and Catherine Nix retired on Dec. 31 after more than 30 years of service to the utility.
Arencibia was originally hired on Aug. 13, 1990, when the utility was named City Electric System. After initially serving as a cashier in the customer service department she migrated to human resources where she spent the majority of her career. Within HR she held the positions of assistant, specialist and coordinator prior to completing her career as supervisor.
Recalling the biggest changes she has seen during her career, Arencibia noted moving into the digital world. “Thinking back, it is hard to imagine how we got anything done before,” she said. “Technology has made a huge impact in efficiency and safety.” As to the secret to her longevity she attributed it to commitment to the mission, adding that “knowing that my work was making a difference in some way, for someone, it did not matter if anyone else recognized it.”
Along with husband Pedro she raised their two children, Marisa and PJ, in Key West. In retirement Arencibia said she is planning for some relaxation, travel and any new opportunities that may present themselves.
Nix was originally hired on Oct. 9, 1990. The entirety of her career was spent within the customer service department where she served as a representative and later oversaw customer programs.
Recalling the biggest changes she has seen during her career, Nix noted the “name change of the company from CES to KEYS.” She went on to add that “KEYS is always evolving. It has been an honor to work with a company that looks at and meets the challenges of integrating new technology.”
In noting her most memorable work experience Nix recalled the kindness that was shown to her by her co-workers while her husband, Randy, battled cancer. “So many people gave so unselfishly during that time donating leave to me,” she said. “We are truly a team. The generosity that was shown to me was so above and beyond anything I could have ever imagined.”
In retirement Nix plans to stay busy with her church, Glad Tidings Tabernacle, and spend more time with her family, including her seven grandchildren.