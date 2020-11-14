The Florida Keys Council of the Arts announces a new grant opportunity, Art Builds Community, to support arts and culture projects that spark conversations, spur social change, generate cultural equity and make the community stronger.
Grant funding is being offered at $5,000, $7,500, and $10,000 for projects that support, build and broaden access to the arts and specifically address civic challenges and community issues through the arts.
Florida Keys artists, arts organizations and civic/community-based organizations are invited to form alliances and partnerships to strengthen communities through projects that connect the arts with local issues and opportunities for all people. The first ABC grant deadline is Dec. 15. The application process will continue with a second deadline of Dec. 31 and a third deadline of Jan. 15. The online application is available at www.keysarts.com.
“The Florida Keys Council of the Arts is committed to ensuring that everyone in our community has equal access to the arts and the fundamental right to express their culture through the arts,” Executive Director Elizabeth Young said. “Many of our residents experience vast disparities in terms of access to and participation in arts and culture activities. We believe the arts have the power to change hearts and minds and inspire social change.”
A free ABC application workshop is being offered at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, via Zoom. To attend, RSVP to director@keysarts.com.
Art Builds Community is funded in part by The Helmerich Trust, Ocean Sotheby’s and private donations.