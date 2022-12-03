Pickle Baron

The Key West Artisan Market will include several participants who had their beginnings at the show and went on to greater things will make an encore appearance including Pickle Baron.

 Photo provided

The Key West Artisan Market will start celebrating its 10th season on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sonny McCoy Indigenous Park, 1801 White St., across from Edward B. Knight Pier. Several participants who got their start at the show will make an encore appearance during the season’s first show, including Mel’s Rum Cakes, Pickle Barron, Key West Spice Company and Keez Beez Honey.

In 2012, organizers Jill Snodgrass and Sean Krikorian teamed up with Richard Tallmadge at the Restaurant Store to host the inaugural edition during the Art Key West Festival. Held in the parking lot, the first show featured around 30 local artists and vendors showcasing their wares. The once-a-month event eventually evolved into every other week in season. By 2018, the Artisan Market had grown so large the show was relocated to Higgs Beach and later migrated to nearby Sonny McCoy Indigenous Park.