The Key West Artisan Market will start celebrating its 10th season on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sonny McCoy Indigenous Park, 1801 White St., across from Edward B. Knight Pier. Several participants who got their start at the show will make an encore appearance during the season’s first show, including Mel’s Rum Cakes, Pickle Barron, Key West Spice Company and Keez Beez Honey.
In 2012, organizers Jill Snodgrass and Sean Krikorian teamed up with Richard Tallmadge at the Restaurant Store to host the inaugural edition during the Art Key West Festival. Held in the parking lot, the first show featured around 30 local artists and vendors showcasing their wares. The once-a-month event eventually evolved into every other week in season. By 2018, the Artisan Market had grown so large the show was relocated to Higgs Beach and later migrated to nearby Sonny McCoy Indigenous Park.
It now hosts upward of 70 or more vendors at each show in an open air bazaar featuring artists, authors, chef-made cuisine, craftspeople, performers and musicians, and fresh produce representing the diversity, creativity, ingenuity and locally made products. Participants must live and create/curate in the Keys in order to qualify.
Free entry and free parking. Shoppers are asked to bring their own bags.