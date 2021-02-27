“The Key West Artisan Market: ReMARCable Edition” will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 7, in the parking lot at Sonny Mccoy Indigenous Park, 1801 White Street.
The event celebrates the Monroe Association for ReMARCable Citizens, a nonprofit agency that serves adult clients who have developmental and intellectual disabilities. Meet some of their staff, volunteers and clients who will be selling air plants, succulents and artwork. Attendees will also have a chance to drop off used sneakers and old Fantasy Fest beads for two fundraisers the MARC House is running to help support their many programs.
The curated outdoor market offers crafts, art, jewelry, fresh produce, artisan cheeses, local seafood, honey, bread, pastries, cigars, soaps and more. The Key West Wildlife Center will be open for tours by donation.
Safety measures and precautions will be in place to guard guests and the vendors who serve them. Masks are required, booths spaced out, social distance signage posted and the number of guests per stall limited.
The market offers free entry and parking in the Higgs Beach antenna lot across the street. Guests are encouraged to ride bikes and bring their own bags.