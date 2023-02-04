Marathon-based marital and family law attorney David L. Manz was among six Statewide Guardian ad Litem Office attorneys selected by the Florida Supreme Court and The Florida Bar as 2023 winners of The Florida Bar President’s Pro Bono Service Awards

The Pro Bono Service Awards are given annually ito attorneys who have provided exemplary pro bono legal service to help increase access to justice for those who otherwise could not afford it.

