Marathon-based marital and family law attorney David L. Manz was among six Statewide Guardian ad Litem Office attorneys selected by the Florida Supreme Court and The Florida Bar as 2023 winners of The Florida Bar President’s Pro Bono Service Awards
The Pro Bono Service Awards are given annually ito attorneys who have provided exemplary pro bono legal service to help increase access to justice for those who otherwise could not afford it.
Guardian ad Litem pro bono attorneys dedicate countless hours of free service to the statewide organization, aiding in its mission to represent abused, abandoned and neglected children in the dependency system.
“We are so thankful for our pro bono attorneys, who, as part of the Guardian ad Litem multidisciplinary team, are fierce defenders and mentors for Florida’s most vulnerable children,” said Dennis Moore, Statewide Guardian ad Litem Office interim executive director. “High-quality, effective legal advocacy is crucial to ensure that each child gets the services they need and has a voice in court so they can have significantly better outcomes and a safe, permanent home.”
In 2022, the Statewide Guardian ad Litem Office represented more than 36,000 children under the jurisdiction of Florida’s juvenile dependency courts. Every child in Florida appointed to the office is assigned a Guardian ad Litem attorney as part of their multi-disciplinary team.