In a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Key West International Airport, Sam Kaufman, vice mayor of Key West, welcomed Aztec Airways’ direct air taxi service to the island.
Aztec Airways is a Florida-based airline offering on-demand charter and cargo flights to the Bahamas, Florida and surrounding states.
Non-stop flights depart from the airline’s new private terminal at the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, which features a VIP passenger lounge free from TSA lines and offers free parking.
In Key West, passengers check in at the downtown Ferry Terminal and are transported to the airport in a private shuttle where they are dropped off plane side for direct boarding.
“We see a new demand for more local travel due to the current health crisis and believe we are positioned perfectly for those who would rather fly in less than an hour than drive to Key West,”said Capt. Stuart Hanley, owner and COO of Aztec Airways.
For information, visit http://www.aztecairways.com.