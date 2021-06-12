Lori Bailey, First State Bank of the Florida Keys vice president and market lending leader, has joined the Good Health Clinic board of directors. Nominated by board Chairman Robert Alonso, Bailey was unanimously elected to a three-year term with the Tavernier-based clinic.
The Good Health Clinic serves low-income, uninsured children and adult residents of the Florida Keys and focuses on providing underserved and essential members of the Keys community.
As a commercial and residential lender at First State Bank, Bailey works closely with residents and business owners from Marathon to Key Largo, providing loan options to purchase homes, businesses and property.
“I have known and interacted with Lori across the span of several venues, and I have always been impressed by her kind demeanor and friendly disposition,” Alonso said. “These qualities frame a disciplined intellect with excellent critical-thinking skills.”
Bailey has more than 30 years of banking experience and participates in the Keys community as a member of the Key Largo, Ocean Reef, and Marathon chambers of commerce and the Key Largo Sunset Rotary.
“I am excited for the opportunity to help Keys residents receive imperative medical treatment as a Good Health Clinic board member,” Bailey said.