First State Bank of the Florida Keys congratulates Mia Castillo, assistant branch operations manager, on her 15th year with the bank.
Castillo was hired in 2005 as a switchboard operator and was promoted to call center representative in 2006 and customer service representative in 2008 before assuming her current position in 2017.
“Mia is an integral part of our Simonton office team,” said Leslie Concepcion, assistant vice president and branch manager. “We applaud her customer service and teamwork skills and wish her continued success for many years to come.”