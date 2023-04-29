Pictured are Jacqueline Luhta, Levi Pattinson and Kristina Welburn.
Habitat for Humanity of Key West and Lower Keys received a $5,000 donation from the First Horizon Foundation to help further their building capacity in the Lower Keys.
Donations from individuals, businesses and foundations comprise a crucial portion of the budget for each affordable home built in the Lower Keys.
These homes are then sold at affordable prices with 0% interest loans to essential workers.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.