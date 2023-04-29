Check

Pictured are Jacqueline Luhta, Levi Pattinson and Kristina Welburn.

 Photo provided

Habitat for Humanity of Key West and Lower Keys received a $5,000 donation from the First Horizon Foundation to help further their building capacity in the Lower Keys.

Donations from individuals, businesses and foundations comprise a crucial portion of the budget for each affordable home built in the Lower Keys.

