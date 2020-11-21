First State Bank of the Florida Keys recently recognized Kerry Hadas, vice president/branch administration officer, on her 30th anniversary with the bank.
Hadas was hired in 1990 as a teller at the Simonton office in Key West and has held positions including lead teller, customer service representative, assistant branch manager, personal banking officer and branch manager. She was promoted to assistant vice president in 2008 before assuming her current role in 2014.
“Kerry is one of First State’s rising-star success stories. The contributions she has made over the past 30 years are nothing less than stellar,” said Daisy Naseiro, senior vice president/branch administration manager. “We are proud of her dedication and drive and wish her continued success.”