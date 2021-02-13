First State Bank of the Florida Keys has promoted Paul Reed to assistant commercial credit manager/loan administration officer.
Reed began his career in Michigan as a customer service representative/loan processor/teller and was later promoted to credit analyst before making his move to the Keys and joining First State Bank in 2014 as a credit analyst. He was promoted to commercial lender in 2016 and to loan administration officer in 2020.
“Paul is an inspiration to other employees for his continued commitment to the bank and our customers,” said Gary Carney, executive vice present/chief credit officer. “This promotion a well-deserved result of this dedication.”
Reed holds a bachelor of science degree in finance from Ferris State University with concentrations in investments and corporate accounting, has completed the Risk Management Association Commercial Lending School, participated in the Michigan Banker’s Association Leadership Training and Dale Carnegie Leadership Training.