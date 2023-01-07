Meagan Becker, a registered nurse at Lower Keys Medical Center for more than six years, has received a national 2022 Nursing Excellence Award.
Becker is one of 10 national winners selected across all hospitals affiliated with Community Health Systems, which operates general acute-care hospitals and outpatient care centers in communities across the United States. The organization’s affiliates include Lower Keys Medical Center and 80 other hospitals in 16 states.
“Meagan is often mentioned in our patient surveys because of her compassionate care and has been nominated for other awards by her peers and patients,” LKMC CEO David Clay said. “A colleague describes her as ‘shining bright like a diamond’. Co-workers recognize Meagan as passionate, diligent, supportive, energetic and kind, with an insatiable desire for continuous learning to provide the best care possible for her patients.”
The peer-nominated award program is open to qualifying RNs and LPNs working in a direct patient care position who demonstrate characteristics synonymous with nursing excellence. These characteristics include outstanding care, compassion, service and innovation, and reflect the efforts of someone who is a demonstrated team player and/or mentor to others, is a leader in times of crises, and who regularly promotes health in the community.
Becker joined Lower Keys Medical Center in June 2016 caring for pediatric patients. She volunteered to help cover other units such as medical surgical, intensive care, postpartum and the emergency departments, giving her a broad base of knowledge and experience. She is now in the Labor and Delivery unit and serves as a charge nurse as well.