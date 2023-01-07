Meagan Becker, a registered nurse at Lower Keys Medical Center for more than six years, has received a national 2022 Nursing Excellence Award.

Becker is one of 10 national winners selected across all hospitals affiliated with Community Health Systems, which operates general acute-care hospitals and outpatient care centers in communities across the United States. The organization’s affiliates include Lower Keys Medical Center and 80 other hospitals in 16 states.