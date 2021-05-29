Bert Bender of Key West’s Bender and Associates Architects has been honored by the U.S. Green Building Council as a “Sustainability Legend.”
USGBC South Florida announced its 2020 leadership award winners in February at the 11th annual GalaVerde Awards celebration. These awards recognize local excellence in high-performance building design, environmental stewardship, community impact and volunteerism.
Bender was recognized for his work in the community and nationally in encouraging adaptive reuse of buildings and sustainable design. He specializes in the preservation of historical buildings and sustainability in new construction.
Of his most recent projects, Key West’s City Hall stands out as a prime example of Bender’s dedication to sustainable construction. Recycling materials and preservation of the existing building structure were the main goals, which the construction team maintained throughout the complex project. City Hall was certified as LEED Platinum, the highest level possible.
Bender has spearheaded some of Key West and Monroe County’s most difficult projects, while making a name for himself in lighthouse restoration and historic preservation. His work includes efforts to save some of Key West’s most prominent buildings, including the historic Martello Forts and the Customs House.