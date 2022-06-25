Utility Board Chair Mona C. Clark, center, is pictured with Tony Cannon, left, chair of APPA’s Awards Committee and general manager/CEO of the Greenville, N.C., Utilities Commission, and Colin Hansen, APPA board chair and CEO of the Kansas Power Pool.
Utility Board Chair Mona C. Clark recently received the Spence Vanderlinden Public Official Award from the American Public Power Association. The award was presented at the National Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, and recognizes elected or appointed local officials who have contributed to the goals of the APPA.
Clark has been active in public power and APPA for 18 years. She has served on the Utility Board since 2004 and in 2020 became the first female and first African American to serve as the chair. She also holds the distinction of being the first female elected to the board in the utility’s history.
During her time on the board, Clark and her colleagues have focused on providing system reliability, affordable rates and growing green initiatives for the utility’s 29,000 customers in Key West and the Lower Keys.
Clark becomes the fourth individual from the Utility Board to earn this honor since the Spence Vanderlinden Public Official Award was first presented in 1984. Former members Dr. Otha Cox (1995), Robert Padron (2003) and Lou Hernandez (2012) previously received the honor.