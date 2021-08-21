Long-time Key West resident Kevin Bowes has joined the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys as director of philanthropic services.
Bowes has worked for the Florida Park Service since 2014, overseeing volunteer programs, educational outreach and events, customer service, and marketing for Fort Zachary Taylor State Park. He previously worked eight years at Dry Tortugas National Park.
Bowes has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from the University of South Florida and has experience in graphic design, event management, sound and video production, and photography. He and his wife have lived in Key West since 2003, and he is a familiar face to many since he is a local musician, although he plays less frequently now that he has a young daughter.
“Kevin stood out from other candidates because of his passion to give back, his vivacious personality and strong relationships in the community,” said Jennifer McComb, Community Foundation president and CEO.
Bowes has volunteered with the Florida Keys Eco-Discovery Center, Florida Keys Wildlife Society, Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida, Horace O’Bryant School, Key West Art and Historical Society, Key West Preschool Cooperative, Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, Key West Wildlife Center and Sigsbee Elementary, among others.
“The Community Foundation reaches almost every nook and cranny of our diverse chain of islands,” Bowes said. “I look forward to making a difference in this community, which has given me so much.”
Bowes will be wearing many hats at the Community Foundation, from working with donors and fund holders, to managing the community grants program, to publicizing the organization’s work throughout the Keys.
His hire is concurrent with the departure of Holly Allen and Greg Charleston, who have been with the organization for five and nine years, respectively, each moving out of state for personal reasons.